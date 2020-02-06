Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2020

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $82.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Five9 traded as high as $74.91 and last traded at $74.58, with a volume of 9694 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.71.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FIVN. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.14.

In other Five9 news, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,273 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $960,572.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,559.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 19,505 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $1,289,865.65. Insiders have sold 238,570 shares of company stock worth $15,860,968 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 126.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,141 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Five9 by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 799,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,444,000 after buying an additional 486,340 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,009,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,253,000 after buying an additional 332,721 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,175,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 1,239.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,704,000 after buying an additional 125,187 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.79 and a 200-day moving average of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,442.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 78.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $83.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five9 Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

