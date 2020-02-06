Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $82.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Five9 traded as high as $74.91 and last traded at $74.58, with a volume of 9694 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.71.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FIVN. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.14.

In other Five9 news, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,273 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $960,572.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,559.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 19,505 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $1,289,865.65. Insiders have sold 238,570 shares of company stock worth $15,860,968 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 126.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,141 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Five9 by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 799,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,444,000 after buying an additional 486,340 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,009,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,253,000 after buying an additional 332,721 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,175,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 1,239.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,704,000 after buying an additional 125,187 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.79 and a 200-day moving average of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,442.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 78.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $83.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five9 Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

