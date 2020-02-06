Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Cfra raised their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $189.00. Cfra currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ameriprise Financial traded as high as $174.13 and last traded at $174.06, with a volume of 259188 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $167.46.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AMP. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.90.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,669 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $48,077.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,423.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.42.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Green Dot Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade
Green Dot Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade
Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs
Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs
Grupo Televisa SAB Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Grupo Televisa SAB Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Traders Purchase Large Volume of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Put Options
Traders Purchase Large Volume of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Put Options
LATAM Airlines Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
LATAM Airlines Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Traders Purchase Large Volume of Intercontinental Exchange Put Options
Traders Purchase Large Volume of Intercontinental Exchange Put Options


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report