Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Cfra raised their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $189.00. Cfra currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ameriprise Financial traded as high as $174.13 and last traded at $174.06, with a volume of 259188 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $167.46.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AMP. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.90.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,669 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $48,077.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,423.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.42.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

