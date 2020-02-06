Traders Purchase Large Volume of Virtu Financial Put Options (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 1,051 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,423% compared to the typical volume of 69 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Virtu Financial by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 15,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Virtu Financial by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Virtu Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Virtu Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 428,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Virtu Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRT opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $27.46.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.79 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Virtu Financial’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VIRT. UBS Group lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Citigroup set a $18.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Compass Point set a $18.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.81.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

