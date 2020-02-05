Cadence Capital Management LLC Buys 14,343 Shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM)

Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 14,343 shares during the quarter. EQM Midstream Partners makes up about 1.6% of Cadence Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of EQM Midstream Partners worth $14,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 603,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,046,000 after purchasing an additional 306,269 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in EQM Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $2,871,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in EQM Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $808,000. Creative Planning raised its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,353,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,477,000 after purchasing an additional 347,080 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EQM shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded EQM Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. US Capital Advisors upgraded EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EQM Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

EQM stock opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.02. EQM Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $47.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $29.82.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.98 million. EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EQM Midstream Partners LP will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.70%. EQM Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.52%.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

