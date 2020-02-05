Cadence Capital Management LLC Has $27.51 Million Holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,143,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,938 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer LP Unit makes up approximately 3.0% of Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Energy Transfer LP Unit worth $27,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 68,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 30,595 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 493,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after buying an additional 102,583 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,143,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,666,000 after buying an additional 95,400 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 491,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 100,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 238,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,940.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 18,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,772,332.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 4,087,224 shares of company stock worth $47,999,005. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ET opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.57. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.09%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

