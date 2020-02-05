PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Boosted by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.2% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $143.22 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.88 and a 52-week high of $144.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

