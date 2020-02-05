Cadence Capital Management LLC Has $8.19 Million Stock Position in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,336,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the quarter. EnLink Midstream accounts for about 0.9% of Cadence Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of EnLink Midstream worth $8,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.85. EnLink Midstream LLC has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $13.10.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,071.43%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENLC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on EnLink Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,297.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

