Cadence Capital Management LLC Buys 4,424 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cadence Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $13,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. grace capital bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 59,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,200,827.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 243,139,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,821,876.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.97 per share, with a total value of $5,991,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 242,779,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,306,535.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 859,624 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,827 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. US Capital Advisors lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

