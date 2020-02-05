Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,612 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 258,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 408.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $197.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.78.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,933,406.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $1,274,298.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,587 shares in the company, valued at $6,875,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

