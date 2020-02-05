Cadence Capital Management LLC Has $24.74 Million Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 971,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,566 shares during the quarter. Mplx makes up about 2.7% of Cadence Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Mplx worth $24,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mplx by 122.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after buying an additional 255,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mplx by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,013,000 after buying an additional 26,555 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 302,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 79,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MPLX shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Mplx in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Mplx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

MPLX stock opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $35.42.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Mplx had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.99%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.53%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

