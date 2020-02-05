Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Buys Shares of 1,866 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 42,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 815.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,248,000. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $88.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $80.24 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.75.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

