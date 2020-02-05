Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,028 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.5% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after buying an additional 5,319,802 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,263,042,000 after buying an additional 3,644,196 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1,639.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,827,454 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $170,665,000 after buying an additional 2,664,871 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 3,345,721 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $201,948,000 after buying an additional 2,383,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1,548.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 943,020 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $56,921,000 after buying an additional 885,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

NYSE VZ opened at $58.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.25. The company has a market capitalization of $245.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.02 and a 12 month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.