Broadleaf Partners LLC Increases Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,382 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,478,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

Shares of PG stock opened at $125.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $96.34 and a one year high of $127.35. The firm has a market cap of $310.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

