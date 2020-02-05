Bray Capital Advisors Trims Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bray Capital Advisors cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,015 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.8% of Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 571,579 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $101,786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Facebook by 8.5% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 178,987 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,035 shares during the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. Aegis raised their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.29.

NASDAQ FB opened at $209.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.43. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.28 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $582.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at $298,862.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,503 shares of company stock worth $27,856,551 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

