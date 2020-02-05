Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Makes New Investment in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter valued at $2,947,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter valued at $20,125,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter valued at $3,904,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter valued at $737,000. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHGE. Citigroup cut their price target on Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.44.

NYSE BHGE opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $31.26.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

