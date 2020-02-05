Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lessened its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 4,072,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,801,000 after acquiring an additional 194,562 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,808,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,292,000 after buying an additional 179,223 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,459,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,936,000 after buying an additional 232,532 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,075,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,094,000 after buying an additional 110,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,790,000 after buying an additional 132,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

JCI stock opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.06. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12 month low of $33.34 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.06%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $877,035.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,151,058.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $402,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,374 shares of company stock valued at $3,784,799. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.