Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Reduces Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lowered its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $470,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,916,000. Baugh & Associates LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 70,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 109,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $46.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $86.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.99. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus set a $60.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.19.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

