Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Cuts Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL decreased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,108,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,326,000 after purchasing an additional 85,662 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,728,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,283,000 after purchasing an additional 386,002 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,036,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,430,000 after purchasing an additional 30,436 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,683,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,710,000 after purchasing an additional 44,960 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,660,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,887,000 after purchasing an additional 67,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEP opened at $102.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.91. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $104.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.89%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEP. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.85.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

