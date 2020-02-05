Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $3.67 Million Stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL decreased its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Clorox comprises approximately 1.6% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Signition LP acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Clorox by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 329,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,556,000 after buying an additional 57,503 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $138.00 target price on Clorox and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Cfra restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.23.

NYSE CLX opened at $163.62 on Wednesday. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $144.12 and a fifty-two week high of $166.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.03.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a return on equity of 123.56% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Clorox’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

