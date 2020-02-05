Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 2,500 Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL decreased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL owned approximately 0.06% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,550.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,207,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,513 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth $20,493,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 52.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,179,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,399,000 after acquiring an additional 749,680 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,080.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 794,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after acquiring an additional 727,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 69.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,604,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,117,000 after acquiring an additional 655,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GT. Northcoast Research downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nomura assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.19.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

