Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 1,050 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL cut its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 525,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,791,000 after purchasing an additional 22,602 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $83.52 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $90.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.71. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on A shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,970,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,569,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total transaction of $1,242,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,077,709.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,685 shares of company stock worth $7,470,816 in the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

