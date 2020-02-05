Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Cuts Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in Schlumberger by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 78,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 14,965 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.2% during the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 68,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLB. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

SLB stock opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.25 and a 200 day moving average of $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $2,332,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $151,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,735 shares of company stock worth $3,594,864. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.