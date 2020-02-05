Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $150,016.23. Following the sale, the president now owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,268,607.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:YUM opened at $106.71 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.52 and a 52 week high of $119.72. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.90.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cfra downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.39.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

