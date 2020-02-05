Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL reduced its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in Hormel Foods by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Hormel Foods by 9.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Lori J. Marco sold 11,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $495,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,904.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $201,999.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,694.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,877 in the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HRL opened at $47.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.14. Hormel Foods Corp has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $48.01. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.05.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

