Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Boosts Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAX. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baxter International alerts:

BAX stock opened at $90.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Baxter International Inc has a twelve month low of $70.57 and a twelve month high of $91.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.09. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.64.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.