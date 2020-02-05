Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,835 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,835,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 58.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT opened at $88.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $153.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.01. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.