Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 510 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL cut its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Hershey makes up 2.5% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 203,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,856,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 217,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,977,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,016,000. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $211,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,515,353.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $986,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,842,480.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,135 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,302 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSY stock opened at $152.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $104.36 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.28 and its 200 day moving average is $150.73. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.02.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.19.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

