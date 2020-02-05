3M Co (NYSE:MMM) is Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s 8th Largest Position

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lowered its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. 3M comprises about 2.9% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after purchasing an additional 472,084 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,812,615,000 after purchasing an additional 207,380 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,515,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $443,828,000 after purchasing an additional 61,622 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,923,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $316,158,000 after purchasing an additional 129,781 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,328,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $234,309,000 after purchasing an additional 15,097 shares during the period. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.92.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $157.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.10 and a 200 day moving average of $168.40. The firm has a market cap of $90.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $150.58 and a 1 year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.30%.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,383. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Boosts Holdings in Baxter International Inc
Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Boosts Holdings in Baxter International Inc
Abbott Laboratories Shares Sold by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL
Abbott Laboratories Shares Sold by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL
Eli Lilly And Co Holdings Lowered by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL
Eli Lilly And Co Holdings Lowered by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL
Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 510 Shares of Hershey Co
Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 510 Shares of Hershey Co
3M Co is Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s 8th Largest Position
3M Co is Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s 8th Largest Position
Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Decreases Position in Deere & Company
Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Decreases Position in Deere & Company


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report