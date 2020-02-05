3M Co (NYSE:MMM) is Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s 8th Largest Position

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lowered its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. 3M comprises about 2.9% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after purchasing an additional 472,084 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,812,615,000 after purchasing an additional 207,380 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,515,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $443,828,000 after purchasing an additional 61,622 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,923,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $316,158,000 after purchasing an additional 129,781 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,328,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $234,309,000 after purchasing an additional 15,097 shares during the period. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.92.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $157.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.10 and a 200 day moving average of $168.40. The firm has a market cap of $90.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $150.58 and a 1 year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.30%.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,383. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

