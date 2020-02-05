Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Decreases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up about 4.7% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,590,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 38.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 696,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,417,000 after purchasing an additional 193,930 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 276,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,878,000 after purchasing an additional 138,450 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,723,000. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,160,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $411,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,762 shares in the company, valued at $10,989,626.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total transaction of $1,412,380.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at $8,558,725.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,325 shares of company stock worth $6,975,081. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DE opened at $164.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.14. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $132.68 and a twelve month high of $180.48.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.79.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.