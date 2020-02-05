Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,391 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $929,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,127 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 21,147.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,460 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $649,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,759 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $637,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after acquiring an additional 627,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $209.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.43. The company has a market capitalization of $582.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.28 and a 1-year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total value of $22,555,919.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total transaction of $56,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,689.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,503 shares of company stock worth $27,856,551 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a target price (down previously from ) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.29.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

