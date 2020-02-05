Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. Purchases 131 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,406,056,000 after buying an additional 264,410 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 251.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA opened at $317.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.28. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $302.72 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -236.89%.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 target price (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.88.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

