Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,516 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.7% of Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $280.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $302.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $291.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Insiders sold 23,577 shares of company stock worth $6,810,430 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

