Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 288 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,509 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEC. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $338,081.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,852 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,880.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

JEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

Shares of NYSE JEC opened at $93.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.09. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.17 and a fifty-two week high of $98.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

