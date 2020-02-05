Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Stake Decreased by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,132,117,000 after acquiring an additional 319,325 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 727,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,585,000 after acquiring an additional 15,365 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 468,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,513,000 after acquiring an additional 13,029 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 441,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $804,758.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,754.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $59,529.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,553,415.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,851 shares of company stock worth $3,329,804. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $141.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.92 and a 1 year high of $150.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.27.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

