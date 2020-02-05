Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $453,000 Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,246 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,600 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 271.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 41,264 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 190,228 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $16,432,000 after buying an additional 18,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 40,500 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AKAM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

AKAM stock opened at $95.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.89 and a 12 month high of $97.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.63.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $2,198,939.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,939.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $863,577.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,439 shares in the company, valued at $123,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

