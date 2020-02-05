Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 17,911 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 75.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,911 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $79.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.83. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $68.43 and a 52 week high of $81.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.