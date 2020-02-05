Citigroup Increases Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $87.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.89% from the stock’s previous close.

D has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.55.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $84.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.40. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $71.04 and a 52-week high of $86.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $460,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,351,431,000 after purchasing an additional 892,554 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 23.9% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.1% in the third quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 13,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

