Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Lowered to $110.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CE. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Celanese from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Celanese from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.76.

Get Celanese alerts:

NYSE:CE opened at $107.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Celanese has a twelve month low of $94.56 and a twelve month high of $128.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CE. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Celanese by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Celanese by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Celanese by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Celanese by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.