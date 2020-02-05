Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPRI. Needham & Company LLC cut Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Capri in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $30.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.05 and a 200-day moving average of $33.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Capri has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 28.91%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capri will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 98.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 126,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

