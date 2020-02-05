Citigroup Increases Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $78.00

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CL. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $75.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $64.50 and a 1 year high of $76.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.17.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,222,087.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,081,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,468,917.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,067,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,099,361 shares in the company, valued at $73,327,378.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,962,905. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $76,696,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,436,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,586,000 after purchasing an additional 592,051 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,670,000 after purchasing an additional 527,860 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,704,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,794,000 after purchasing an additional 442,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,456,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,402,000 after purchasing an additional 361,992 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Analyst Recommendations for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Celanese PT Lowered to $110.00
Celanese PT Lowered to $110.00
Capri Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets
Capri Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets
Citigroup Increases Colgate-Palmolive Price Target to $78.00
Citigroup Increases Colgate-Palmolive Price Target to $78.00
Celanese Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co
Celanese Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co
Burlington Stores Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets
Burlington Stores Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets
Banco de Chile Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Banco de Chile Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report