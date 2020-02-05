Citigroup Increases Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $78.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CL. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $75.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $64.50 and a 1 year high of $76.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.17.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,222,087.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,081,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,468,917.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,067,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,099,361 shares in the company, valued at $73,327,378.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,962,905. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $76,696,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,436,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,586,000 after purchasing an additional 592,051 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,670,000 after purchasing an additional 527,860 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,704,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,794,000 after purchasing an additional 442,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,456,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,402,000 after purchasing an additional 361,992 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

