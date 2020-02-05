Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors set a $115.00 price target on shares of Celanese and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $133.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.76.

Celanese stock opened at $107.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. Celanese has a one year low of $94.56 and a one year high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,891,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $958,494,000 after acquiring an additional 54,291 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Celanese by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 16,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

