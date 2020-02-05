Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.87% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on BURL. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $229.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.65.
Burlington Stores stock opened at $227.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.88. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $136.30 and a one year high of $236.02.
In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 17,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $3,845,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total transaction of $5,605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 166,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,412,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,874 shares of company stock valued at $21,767,465 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 143.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after buying an additional 34,443 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 11.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.8% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 101,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,223,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 11.2% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.