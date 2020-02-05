Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BURL. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $229.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.65.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores stock opened at $227.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.88. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $136.30 and a one year high of $236.02.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 145.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 17,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $3,845,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total transaction of $5,605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 166,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,412,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,874 shares of company stock valued at $21,767,465 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 143.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after buying an additional 34,443 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 11.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.8% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 101,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,223,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 11.2% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.