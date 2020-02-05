Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco De Chile is principally engaged in commercial banking in Chile, providing general banking services to a diverse customer base that includes large corporations, small and mid-sized businesses and individuals. “

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:BCH opened at $20.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Banco de Chile has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $32.83.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $688.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.83 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 22.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 47.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 43,697 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 25.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 21.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 17.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 20.2% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco de Chile (BCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.