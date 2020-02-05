Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Wedbush

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Wedbush from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.25% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s FY2019 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.18.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Shares of CNK opened at $31.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $43.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.95.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $821.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.69 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.25%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 36,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.7% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 68,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.