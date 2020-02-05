Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $152.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.61% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on CAT. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cfra cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.76.
CAT stock opened at $133.51 on Monday. Caterpillar has a one year low of $111.75 and a one year high of $150.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.31 and a 200-day moving average of $134.85.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 62.9% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.