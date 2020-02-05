Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $152.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CAT. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cfra cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.76.

CAT stock opened at $133.51 on Monday. Caterpillar has a one year low of $111.75 and a one year high of $150.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.31 and a 200-day moving average of $134.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 62.9% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

