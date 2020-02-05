Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) PT Raised to $84.00 at Raymond James

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BAH. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

BAH opened at $78.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.40. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $3,138,044.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristine Anderson sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $393,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,169 shares of company stock valued at $10,260,071. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 32.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

