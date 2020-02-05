Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Momo Inc. provides mobile-based social networking platform primarily in the Peoples Republic of China. Its platform includes mobile applications and related features, functionalities, tools and services. The Company offers two types of mobile game services non-exclusive mobile game services and exclusive mobile game services. It also provides membership subscription and other services which include paid emoticons and mobile marketing services. Momo Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples Republic of China. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MOMO. ValuEngine lowered Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

MOMO stock opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 2.12. Momo has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.74.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $622.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.62 million. Momo had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 15.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Momo will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Momo by 791.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

