Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORTHFIELD Building Loan and Savings Association in the village of Mariners Harbor, Town of Northfield, County of Richmond, by a group of Staten Islanders for the purpose of rendering mutual aid to each other, and to those who shall hereafter be associated with us. “

NFBK has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $792.46 million, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Northfield Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $17.55.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 5.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Annette Catino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 229,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,612.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $26,155.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 33.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $796,000. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

