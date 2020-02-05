Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) to Hold

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is focused on developing novel therapeutics for underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NGM282, NGM313, NGM120, NGM217, NGM621, NGM386 and NGM395 which are in clinical stage. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NGM. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE:NGM opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 16,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $292,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,012,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,432,650.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 638.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $289,000.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

