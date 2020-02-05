WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.40% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRWSY opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $16.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

